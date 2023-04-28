Brompton Oil Split (TSE:OSP) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.35

Shares of Brompton Oil Split Corp. (TSE:OSP – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.35 and traded as low as C$4.20. Brompton Oil Split shares last traded at C$4.20, with a volume of 4,431 shares trading hands.
Brompton Oil Split Stock Down 6.0 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88.
About Brompton Oil Split
Brompton Oil Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of North America. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of large-cap companies having market capitalization of at least $2 billion. The fund invests in stocks of companies which are a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and S&P/TSX Composite Index.
Further Reading
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Brompton Oil Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brompton Oil Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.