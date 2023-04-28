Brompton Oil Split (TSE:OSP) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.35

Shares of Brompton Oil Split Corp. (TSE:OSP – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.35 and traded as low as C$4.20. Brompton Oil Split shares last traded at C$4.20, with a volume of 4,431 shares trading hands.

Brompton Oil Split Stock Down 6.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88.

About Brompton Oil Split

Brompton Oil Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of North America. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of large-cap companies having market capitalization of at least $2 billion. The fund invests in stocks of companies which are a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and S&P/TSX Composite Index.

