Brookmont Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Brookmont Capital Management lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.4% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,392,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 991,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,278,000 after buying an additional 112,298 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 47,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 573,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,003,000 after purchasing an additional 31,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE USB traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,787,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,779,422. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.60. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

