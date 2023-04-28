Brookmont Capital Management Has $4.48 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Brookmont Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,012 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 2.8% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.91. 996,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,124. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $296.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.89. The firm has a market cap of $216.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

