Brookmont Capital Management Purchases 184 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $529,864,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,799 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,628,000 after acquiring an additional 501,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,967,000 after purchasing an additional 416,748 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $83.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,448,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $108.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.94 and a 200-day moving average of $84.30.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

