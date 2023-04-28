Brookmont Capital Management Sells 3,552 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Brookmont Capital Management lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 2.4% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.69. 9,309,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,247,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $43.42.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

