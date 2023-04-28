BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

FBRT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Jonestrading reduced their target price on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.75.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 82.63, a quick ratio of 82.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -171.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 226,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

