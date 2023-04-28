BTIG Research Lowers Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) to Neutral

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.36.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $15.70.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.59%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,181.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

