BTIG Research Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

BTIG Research reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.80.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 6.8 %

ARI opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 36.70 and a quick ratio of 36.70. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 88.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 17.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 110,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 28.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 26,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 14.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 113,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

