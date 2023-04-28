Budweiser Brewing Company APAC (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Trading Down 3.8%

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85.
About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. The company offers a portfolio of approximately more than 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Budweiser Brewing Company APAC (BDWBF)
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
- Mondelez International Pricing Power Takes It To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.