Burney Co. Cuts Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,151 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 722.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,524 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $46,564,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,664,000 after buying an additional 223,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,287,000 after buying an additional 175,247 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,174,310 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $239.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.72. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.90.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

