Burney Co. Cuts Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 12,414 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 57,530 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,062,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.42.

CI opened at $250.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.06. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.11 and a 12 month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $567,246.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

