Burney Co. Decreases Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,687 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.12% of Portland General Electric worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,473,000 after purchasing an additional 905,308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,739,000 after purchasing an additional 848,958 shares during the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,615,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,331,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,908,000 after purchasing an additional 348,610 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

POR opened at $51.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.63. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $56.37.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $687.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.60 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 8.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 69.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Articles

