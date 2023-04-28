Burney Co. Increases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Burney Co. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSI. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.80.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $293.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $294.54.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

