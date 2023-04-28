Burney Co. Purchases New Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,000. Burney Co. owned 0.07% of Post as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Post by 102.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Post by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,002,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Post by 1.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POST. UBS Group raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $224,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $91.20 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.50. Post had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

