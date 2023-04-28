Burney Co. Reduces Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,725 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Insider Activity

Centene Trading Up 2.8 %

In related news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $9,984,926. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $9,984,926. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.15. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.