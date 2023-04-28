Burney Co. Reduces Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Burney Co. reduced its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,033 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.32% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,950,000 after purchasing an additional 153,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,197,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,602,000 after buying an additional 316,507 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter worth about $85,050,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,739,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter worth about $56,619,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.43.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EPC stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average is $41.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $469.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

