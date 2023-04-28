Burney Co. Sells 375 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Burney Co. reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 534.9% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $69.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.89. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

