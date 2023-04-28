Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th.
Byline Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 128.9% per year over the last three years. Byline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.
Shares of NYSE BY traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 139,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.
In related news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg bought 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $188,284.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,577,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,360,425.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 9,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $238,253.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,587,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,229,789.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg purchased 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $188,284.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,577,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,360,425.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 140,590 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,192. 35.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BY. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 43.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 21.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.
