Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th.

Byline Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 128.9% per year over the last three years. Byline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BY traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 139,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Insider Activity at Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.57 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 24.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg bought 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $188,284.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,577,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,360,425.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 9,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $238,253.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,587,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,229,789.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg purchased 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $188,284.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,577,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,360,425.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 140,590 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,192. 35.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BY. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 43.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 21.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

