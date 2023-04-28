Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) Insider Vivan Pinto Acquires 300,000 Shares

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Rating) insider Vivan Pinto bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,493.44).

Vivan Pinto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Byotrol alerts:

On Tuesday, January 31st, Vivan Pinto acquired 300,000 shares of Byotrol stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,493.44).

Byotrol Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Byotrol stock opened at GBX 1.68 ($0.02) on Friday. Byotrol plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05). The company has a market cap of £7.60 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.07.

About Byotrol

Byotrol plc develops, and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Professional and Consumer. The company also develops, patents, licenses, and sells anti-microbial products and technologies for business and consumer use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Byotrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byotrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.