Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,190,000 after purchasing an additional 138,753 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,920,000 after purchasing an additional 121,731 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,168,000 after purchasing an additional 71,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,540,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,006,618,000 after acquiring an additional 128,200 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA opened at $373.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $360.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 612,137 shares of company stock valued at $226,379,020. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.85.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

