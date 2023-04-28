Cable Hill Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Sanofi by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,723,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,516 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after buying an additional 112,404 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,536,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,150,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,789,000 after buying an additional 436,678 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.2 %

SNY opened at $56.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.90. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $141.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. Analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

Sanofi Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.