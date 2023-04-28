Cable Hill Partners LLC Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,178 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,140. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.55.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $149.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.83 billion, a PE ratio of 72.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

