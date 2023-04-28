Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases 526 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 163,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,337,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Toyota Motor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Toyota Motor by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 446,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,130,000 after purchasing an additional 66,837 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM stock opened at $137.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $175.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.13 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

About Toyota Motor

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

See Also

