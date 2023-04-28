Cable Hill Partners LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nomura by 22.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,076,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 557,268 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nomura by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,071,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after buying an additional 125,159 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 1,355.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,958,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 1,824,030 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Nomura by 47.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,325,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 423,905 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nomura by 166.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 434,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NMR stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nomura in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

