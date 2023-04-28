Cable Hill Partners LLC Takes Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in PPG Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 914.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.74.

PPG stock opened at $138.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.99. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $145.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.