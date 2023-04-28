Cable Hill Partners LLC Takes Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. William Blair began coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered SPX Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SPXC opened at $64.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.35. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $78.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,425,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. SPX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider J Randall Data sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $877,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,591,197.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $795,421.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider J Randall Data sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $877,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,591,197.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,457 shares of company stock worth $3,626,421. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SPX Technologies

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.