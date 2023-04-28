CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.09-$18.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.675-$6.750 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.62 billion.

CACI International Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CACI traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $313.32. 172,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,649. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.86. CACI International has a one year low of $245.32 and a one year high of $319.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.28. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.64 EPS. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CACI International will post 17.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CACI shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $338.20.

In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total value of $289,549.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,927.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CACI International by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CACI International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

