CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.58

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.58 and traded as high as C$30.64. CAE shares last traded at C$30.43, with a volume of 294,035 shares traded.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.78.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.28.
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
