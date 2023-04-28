CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.58

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.58 and traded as high as C$30.64. CAE shares last traded at C$30.43, with a volume of 294,035 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.78.

CAE Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.28.

About CAE

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.04 billion. CAE had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 4.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 1.206484 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

