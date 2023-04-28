Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHW traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.92. 114,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,093. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $8.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.95.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 154,002 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 66,298 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 624,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 70,534 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 558,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 160,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 498,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 207,569 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

