Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CHW traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.92. 114,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,093. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $8.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.95.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
Featured Articles
