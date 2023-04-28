Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 169.06% from the stock’s previous close.

STOK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.92. 69,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,087. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Transactions at Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 814.73% and a negative return on equity of 47.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 9,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $92,534.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,702 shares of company stock worth $97,205 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after buying an additional 52,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,707,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $25,011,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 19.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,082,000 after purchasing an additional 157,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 121.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 521,661 shares during the period.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.