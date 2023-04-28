Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $280.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Meta Platforms from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.20.

Shares of META opened at $238.56 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $241.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $618.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

