Canadian Banc (TSE:BK) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.42

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.42 and traded as high as C$13.48. Canadian Banc shares last traded at C$13.40, with a volume of 50,986 shares.

Canadian Banc Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$243.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.38.

Get Canadian Banc alerts:

Canadian Banc Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Canadian Banc’s payout ratio is -510.26%.

Canadian Banc Company Profile

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.