Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,891,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 598,147 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises about 1.2% of TD Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 1.62% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $992,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,592,000 after acquiring an additional 318,312 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $5,553,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 49,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,988 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.11.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.97. 815,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,950. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.82. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $69.46.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.17). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Further Reading

