Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share by the transportation company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Canadian Pacific Railway has increased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years. Canadian Pacific Railway has a dividend payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.62. 307,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $82.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average of $76.70.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 40.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after buying an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,136,503,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,403,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,127 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,281,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,947,000 after buying an additional 259,062 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.21.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.