Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Humana Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Humana in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $28.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $28.12. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $28.25 per share.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.37.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $525.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.71. Humana has a 52 week low of $410.87 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $502.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 546.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,095,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 7.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

