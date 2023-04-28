Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Posts Earnings Results

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49), Briefing.com reports. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $97.29. 2,765,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,721. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $134.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 187.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Several analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.78.

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.