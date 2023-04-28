Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the March 31st total of 51,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Capital Product Partners Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 18,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,777. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $250.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $17.69.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $76.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.38 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Capital Product Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. 40.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Stories

