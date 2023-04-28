Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.31

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.31 and traded as low as $3.90. Cara Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 511,942 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $218.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at Cara Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $49,453.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,405 shares of company stock worth $75,055. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 62,258 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

