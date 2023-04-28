Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $690.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $53.43. The company had a trading volume of 293,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,587. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -443.71 and a beta of 1.75. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $54.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.61%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

In other news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $289,304.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $594,332.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

