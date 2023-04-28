Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.00 billion-$22.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.02 billion.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.58. 1,388,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,939,088. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

