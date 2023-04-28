Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.00 billion-$22.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.02 billion.
Carrier Global Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.58. 1,388,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,939,088. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $49.17.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.07.
In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
