Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Shares Gap Down to $42.32

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.32, but opened at $41.19. Carrier Global shares last traded at $40.83, with a volume of 2,813,188 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.02%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after buying an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 1,140.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,624 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

