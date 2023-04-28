Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $590.00 million-$605.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $625.80 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.15-$6.15 EPS.

Carter’s Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.25. 1,077,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.76. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $62.65 and a 52-week high of $91.05.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $912.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.27 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 47.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRI. Wedbush cut Carter’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 17,623.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after purchasing an additional 448,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth $22,564,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 161.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 268,415 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,319,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,414,000 after buying an additional 140,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,287,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,684,000 after purchasing an additional 88,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

