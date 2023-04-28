Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $590-605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $625.80 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.15-$6.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Carter’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.00.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Carter’s stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,364. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $62.65 and a twelve month high of $91.05.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $912.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.27 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 365.4% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

