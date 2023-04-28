Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the March 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of CARV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.49. 60,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,164. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $566,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

