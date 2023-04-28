Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Cascadia Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $503,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cascadia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,890,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Cascadia Acquisition by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 261,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 74,118 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cascadia Acquisition Price Performance

CCAI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.45. 681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,007. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. Cascadia Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

About Cascadia Acquisition

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

