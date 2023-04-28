Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.14 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.00. 322,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 85.69, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $91.10.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

In other news, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $37,371.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $65,739.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $37,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,724 in the last 90 days. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,106,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 269.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,372,000 after buying an additional 352,620 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,481,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,642,000 after buying an additional 167,549 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 597.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after buying an additional 163,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,916,000 after buying an additional 101,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

