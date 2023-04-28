Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,496,000 after buying an additional 100,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after buying an additional 92,360 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after buying an additional 98,914 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after buying an additional 836,340 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAT opened at $215.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $111.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.59.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

