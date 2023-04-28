Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12, RTT News reports. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.9 %

CAT opened at $214.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.94%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,704,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.59.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.