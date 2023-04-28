Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Director Buys $213,500.00 in Stock

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) Director Richard Sun purchased 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.04. 239,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,795. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.12.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 37.58%. The firm had revenue of $299.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CATY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 29.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $2,136,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Further Reading

