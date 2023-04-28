CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Announces Earnings Results

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $454.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.66 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. CBIZ updated its FY23 guidance to 2.36-2.41 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.36-$2.41 EPS.

Shares of CBIZ stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.13. 130,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,679. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.75. CBIZ has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In related news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 47,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $2,414,213.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,035,143.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CBIZ by 853.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,871,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,585 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in CBIZ by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,716,000 after acquiring an additional 364,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,105,000 after buying an additional 23,498 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 317.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after buying an additional 941,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,864,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CBIZ in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

